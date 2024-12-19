All of these photos were submitted to the Shields Gazette and they all capture the magic of a night out with friends about seven years ago.
Have a look and tell us if you recognise someone you know.
1 / 3
Look at you all. Dressed to impress in this wonderful set of photos from South Tyneside.
All of these photos were submitted to the Shields Gazette and they all capture the magic of a night out with friends about seven years ago.
Have a look and tell us if you recognise someone you know.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.