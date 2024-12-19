Out on a Shields night out: 9 glittering 2017 memories from packed pubs

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Dec 2024, 13:58 BST

Look at you all. Dressed to impress in this wonderful set of photos from South Tyneside.

All of these photos were submitted to the Shields Gazette and they all capture the magic of a night out with friends about seven years ago.

Have a look and tell us if you recognise someone you know.

Taking you back to South Shields for a collection of evening memories from seven years ago.

1. Picture profiles

Taking you back to South Shields for a collection of evening memories from seven years ago.

In the picture in South Tyneside. Can you believe it was seven years ago when these photos were taken.

2. Four friends having fun

In the picture in South Tyneside. Can you believe it was seven years ago when these photos were taken.

A night out in South Tyneside but does it bring back memories for you?

3. Sharing a Shields recollection

A night out in South Tyneside but does it bring back memories for you?

In the picture in another great photo from the South Tyneside social scene seven years ago.

4. Join us for memories

In the picture in another great photo from the South Tyneside social scene seven years ago.

