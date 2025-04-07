Shirley and the Wall of Death: The 18-year-old Daredevil from South Shields
And 70 years ago, you could see Shirley in action - because she was part of the ‘Wall of Death’ motor cycle act at the South Shields amusements.
‘Wanted: Attractive young lady with sufficient nerve’
As Bank Holiday approached in 1954, we caught up with Shirley who could well have claimed to have one of the most unusual jobs in town.
The 18-year-old Shields girl recently answered an unusual advertisement in the Shields Gazette asking for an “attractive young lady with sufficient nerve”.
Shirley, of Collin Avenue, was offered the post, quit her job as a shop assistant and was soon appearing as a pillion rider in the seaside show.
‘Next week, she will be riding round the wall by herself’
She said: “If I get my chance, I hope to make it my career. It seems hard to believe that I get paid for my pleasure.”
Amusement Park manager Frank Todd predicted Shirley had a big future, telling the Gazette: “Next week, she will be riding round the wall by herself.”
Bank Holidays were a time of huge significance.
Thirty thousand Tyneside shipyard workers were off on their hols – and that was good news for B&B owners and pub landlords in South Shields.
Flora was the star in Bents Park
The Gazette said at the time; “The seaside town was about to enjoy a week of bumper profits as sun-seeking holidaymakers converged on it.’
Also in town for the Bank Holiday weekend was South Shields-born actress Flora Robson, a special guest at the Ideal Homes Exhibition in Bents Park.
Flora – later made a dame – was giving a talk on behalf of the Save the Children Fund.
