Talk about courage. South Tyneside woman Shirley Brown had it by the bucket load.

And 70 years ago, you could see Shirley in action - because she was part of the ‘Wall of Death’ motor cycle act at the South Shields amusements.

‘Wanted: Attractive young lady with sufficient nerve’

As Bank Holiday approached in 1954, we caught up with Shirley who could well have claimed to have one of the most unusual jobs in town.

The 18-year-old Shields girl recently answered an unusual advertisement in the Shields Gazette asking for an “attractive young lady with sufficient nerve”.

Shirley, of Collin Avenue, was offered the post, quit her job as a shop assistant and was soon appearing as a pillion rider in the seaside show.

How we reported on the story of daredevil Shirley Brown who was pulling in the crowds in her home town of South Shields 70 years ago. | sg

‘Next week, she will be riding round the wall by herself’

She said: “If I get my chance, I hope to make it my career. It seems hard to believe that I get paid for my pleasure.”

Amusement Park manager Frank Todd predicted Shirley had a big future, telling the Gazette: “Next week, she will be riding round the wall by herself.”

The Shields Gazette report of Shirley Brown who was 'risking life and limbs on the Wall of Death' | sg

Bank Holidays were a time of huge significance.

Thirty thousand Tyneside shipyard workers were off on their hols – and that was good news for B&B owners and pub landlords in South Shields.

Flora was the star in Bents Park

The Gazette said at the time; “The seaside town was about to enjoy a week of bumper profits as sun-seeking holidaymakers converged on it.’

Also in town for the Bank Holiday weekend was South Shields-born actress Flora Robson, a special guest at the Ideal Homes Exhibition in Bents Park.

Flora – later made a dame – was giving a talk on behalf of the Save the Children Fund.

Tell us about your best memories of Bank Holidays from years gone by.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.