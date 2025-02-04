What a story this South Shields man had to tell.

Mr D Carmona survived when his ship exploded after hitting a mine in 1939.

Picked up by a Polish ship

Then he was one of only 15 survivors to be picked up by a Polish destroyer after his ship, the Sheaf Crest sunk with 30 lives lost.

And then he coolly posed for this photo when the Press caught up with him while he had another close shave - this time at a London barbers before returning to South Tyneside.

D Carmona of South Shields, enjoying a shave in London after he was one of the fifteen survivors from the steamer 'Sheaf Crest' who were picked up by a Polish destroyer after the ship was sunk by a mine. (Photo by Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rescued off the coast

The photo, which was taken in December 1939, comes to us courtesy of the fantastic Getty Images archives.

The Sheaf Crest was a steamer which was based in Newcastle but in November 1939, she hit a mine and sank within minutes.

Our thanks go to Getty Images for the nostalgic photo.

South Shields as it looked during the Second World War. | sg

Share your own family’s stories of war heroism

We want to know if you had a relative with a remarkable story to tell from the Second World War.

As the 80th anniversary of the end of the war approaches, we want to pay tribute to those who bravely lived through it, by sharing their memories.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]