A close shave - and then a real one for this South Shields man rescued at sea
Mr D Carmona survived when his ship exploded after hitting a mine in 1939.
Picked up by a Polish ship
Then he was one of only 15 survivors to be picked up by a Polish destroyer after his ship, the Sheaf Crest sunk with 30 lives lost.
And then he coolly posed for this photo when the Press caught up with him while he had another close shave - this time at a London barbers before returning to South Tyneside.
Rescued off the coast
The photo, which was taken in December 1939, comes to us courtesy of the fantastic Getty Images archives.
The Sheaf Crest was a steamer which was based in Newcastle but in November 1939, she hit a mine and sank within minutes.
Our thanks go to Getty Images for the nostalgic photo.
