Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A battle royal broke out in South Tyneside and it was all over a possible new pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were campaigners fighting on both sides at a public inquiry back in February, 1959.

On one side, there were those who wanted a pub.

Pub, post office or Sunday school

On the other, there were 12 people who were objecting to plans to transfer a licence from the High Station Hotel, in Laygate Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be transferred over to a new premises which was going be built between council and private houses in the Bamburgh Avenue area in South Shields.

The planning row which got our attention in early 1959 - and led to the Bamburgh pub becoming part of South Shields life. | sg

"A waste of time and materials, " was how one campaigner described the proposal.

And he had his own ideas on what should be there instead of a pub.

The council house which hit the headlines

He told the public inquiry: "The needs of the community would be better served by building a post office, a chemist’s shop or a Sunday school."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bamburgh on Bamburgh Avenue. | Google Maps

In the end, it was the people who wanted the pub who won the day and the Bamburgh pub was built.

But this was not the only building development which got our attention back then.

A house in Horsley Hill Road was in the headlines even though it wasn’t any different to other two-bedroom bungalows in South Shields.

7,000th house since the war

The land which was earmarked for the Bamburgh pub in the 1950s. | sg

It had the distinction of being the 7,000th house built by South Shields Corporation since the end of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1921, when the first council house was built in South Shields, and 1939, only 4,413 corporation properties were built.

But after 1946, houses were built by the council at an average rate of 580 a year