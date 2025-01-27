Pub or Sunday school. The intriguing choice which had South Shields people debating

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Jan 2025
A battle royal broke out in South Tyneside and it was all over a possible new pub.

There were campaigners fighting on both sides at a public inquiry back in February, 1959.

On one side, there were those who wanted a pub.

On the other, there were 12 people who were objecting to plans to transfer a licence from the High Station Hotel, in Laygate Lane.

It would be transferred over to a new premises which was going be built between council and private houses in the Bamburgh Avenue area in South Shields.

The planning row which got our attention in early 1959 - and led to the Bamburgh pub becoming part of South Shields life.The planning row which got our attention in early 1959 - and led to the Bamburgh pub becoming part of South Shields life.
The planning row which got our attention in early 1959 - and led to the Bamburgh pub becoming part of South Shields life. | sg

"A waste of time and materials, " was how one campaigner described the proposal.

And he had his own ideas on what should be there instead of a pub.

He told the public inquiry: "The needs of the community would be better served by building a post office, a chemist’s shop or a Sunday school."

The Bamburgh on Bamburgh Avenue.The Bamburgh on Bamburgh Avenue.
The Bamburgh on Bamburgh Avenue. | Google Maps

In the end, it was the people who wanted the pub who won the day and the Bamburgh pub was built.

But this was not the only building development which got our attention back then.

A house in Horsley Hill Road was in the headlines even though it wasn’t any different to other two-bedroom bungalows in South Shields.

The land which was earmarked for the Bamburgh pub in the 1950s.The land which was earmarked for the Bamburgh pub in the 1950s.
The land which was earmarked for the Bamburgh pub in the 1950s. | sg

It had the distinction of being the 7,000th house built by South Shields Corporation since the end of the Second World War.

Between 1921, when the first council house was built in South Shields, and 1939, only 4,413 corporation properties were built.

But after 1946, houses were built by the council at an average rate of 580 a year

