Scenes from the Sand Dancer: 11 photos from a night out in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:48 BST

Nightlife in South Shields gets our attention in this great set of photos.

They were all submitted to the Shields Gazette and show people having a great time at the Sand Dancer eight years ago.

Re-live this 2016 night out and then get in touch to tell us more about your own retro night out memories, by emailing [email protected]

Friends having fun on a South Shields night out eight years ago.

1. Back in time

Friends having fun on a South Shields night out eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Happy faces in this 2016 photo. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

2. Reflections from 2016

Happy faces in this 2016 photo. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | other 3rd party

Taking time for a photo but we want to know if you recognise any of the people in these pictures.

3. Time for a photo

Taking time for a photo but we want to know if you recognise any of the people in these pictures. | other 3rd party

Photo memories from eight years ago. Tell us if you are in one of the pictures.

4. Stylish in South Tyneside

Photo memories from eight years ago. Tell us if you are in one of the pictures. | other 3rd party

