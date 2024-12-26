The South Shields crew who survived a December ship drama
The steamer Hudson Cape sank in the River Thames in 1962 with a crew of 24 on board, including five of them from South Shields.
‘The crew escaped to a nearby jetty’
It had been in a collision with a tank steamer yet thankfully, no-one was seriously hurt.
The master of the Hudson Cape was a Mr H Small from South Shields and the Gazette report at the time said: “Apart from the Shieldsmen, the crew includes a Jarrow man and 11 men from other parts of the North East.”
A career changing injury for a legend
Others who escaped the drama included W Yarrow, W Liddell, E Coppock, and K Foreman.
Tell us if you had a relative who survived the Thames drama.
As a reminder, it happened on the same day as all of this;
Brian Clough suffered a life-changing injury while playing for Sunderland against Bury at Roker Park.
Brooches at Binns and Big Red at the Gaumont
Binns was offering brooches for 6/11 and scarves for 8/6.
The Disney film Big Red was a hit at the Gaumont in South Shields.
The Anglo-Asian and Bengal Restaurants kept its premises in Ocean Road open from noon until midnight on Christmas Day. You could get a three-course meal for 14/6.
Tell us what you remember of life in South Tyneside in the 1960s. Email [email protected]
