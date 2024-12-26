Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five South Shields men had a dramatic story to tell when they survived the sinking of a ship in the 1960s.

The steamer Hudson Cape sank in the River Thames in 1962 with a crew of 24 on board, including five of them from South Shields.

‘The crew escaped to a nearby jetty’

It had been in a collision with a tank steamer yet thankfully, no-one was seriously hurt.

The Shields Gazette report on the steamer drama in the River Thames. | sg

The master of the Hudson Cape was a Mr H Small from South Shields and the Gazette report at the time said: “Apart from the Shieldsmen, the crew includes a Jarrow man and 11 men from other parts of the North East.”

‘The crew managed to escape to a nearby jetty’.

A career changing injury for a legend

Others who escaped the drama included W Yarrow, W Liddell, E Coppock, and K Foreman.

Tell us if you had a relative who survived the Thames drama.

As a reminder, it happened on the same day as all of this;

Brian Clough suffered a life-changing injury while playing for Sunderland against Bury at Roker Park.

Brian Clough on the attack for Sunderland in 1962. He scored 54 goals in 61 appearances in red and white. | se

Brooches at Binns and Big Red at the Gaumont

Binns was offering brooches for 6/11 and scarves for 8/6.

Binns in South Shields.

The Disney film Big Red was a hit at the Gaumont in South Shields.

Three-course Christmas Day lunch for 14/6 in South Shields in 1962. | sg

The Anglo-Asian and Bengal Restaurants kept its premises in Ocean Road open from noon until midnight on Christmas Day. You could get a three-course meal for 14/6.

Tell us what you remember of life in South Tyneside in the 1960s. Email [email protected]