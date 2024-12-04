See how many of these 15 South Tyneside businesses you remember from the 1960s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:03 BST

Take a nostalgic journey through the hallmark businesses that defined South Tyneside in the 1960s. Do you recognise any?

We certainly do. It’s a great line-up which includes Plesseys, John Readheads, Harton Dyeworks and Hepworths.

There are 15 to identify from 1960 to 1969. Get browsing through our Shields Gazette archive collection.

A gallery6 of great businesses we saw in South Tyneside in the 1960s.

1. Get busy by identifying these South Tyneside businesses

Coombes footwear repairers in Jarrow pictured in 1960.

2. Coombes in 1960

Coombes footwear repairers in Jarrow pictured in 1960. | sg

Hepworths new shop in King Street, South Shields, looking stylish in 1961.

3. Hepworths in 1961

Hepworths new shop in King Street, South Shields, looking stylish in 1961. | se

Baileys Cellar Club pictured in South Shields in November 1962.

4. Baileys in 1962

Baileys Cellar Club pictured in South Shields in November 1962. | sg

