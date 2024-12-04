We certainly do. It’s a great line-up which includes Plesseys, John Readheads, Harton Dyeworks and Hepworths.
There are 15 to identify from 1960 to 1969. Get browsing through our Shields Gazette archive collection.
1 / 5
Take a nostalgic journey through the hallmark businesses that defined South Tyneside in the 1960s. Do you recognise any?
We certainly do. It’s a great line-up which includes Plesseys, John Readheads, Harton Dyeworks and Hepworths.
There are 15 to identify from 1960 to 1969. Get browsing through our Shields Gazette archive collection.