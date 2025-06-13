Talk about the ultimate father and daughter team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we celebrate Father’s Day, we found this heartwarming story of a South Shields family who really were living the dream.

Dad lands film role - and so goes daughter

What a year 2018 was for South Shields dad Lee Shone and his daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Free beer and brunches to driving a supercar - check out these 11 fab Fathers Day venues

Olivia Shone, then 13, was given a role in the action thriller Perfidious.

Actor Lee Shone with his daughter Olivia. They starred in the same film in 2018. | sg

The Harton Academy student played an abducted girl in the film which starred Dutch actor Rutger Hauer who has appeared in films including Blade Runner, The Hitcher and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Columbian actress Carolina Gaitan.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s dad, actor Lee Shone played a barman.

‘My daughter is definitely the talented one’

But it wasn’t the first time that they had teamed up for a performing role.

One year earlier, the pair, from South Shields, worked on computer game Fallen Angels where Olivia voiced Delia while Lee voiced the character of Tom Wisely in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memories of the South Shields father and daughter who both landed roles in the same film. | sg

Lee said at the time: "Out of the two of us, my daughter is definitely the talented one when it comes to acting.

"I had showed the producer and director of the film pictures of my daughter and she asked if she would come in for an audition for a part.

‘When Olivia was given a part too, that was amazing’

"I was really pleased when I got the part, but when Olivia was given a part too, that was amazing.”

A Shields Gazette report from 2018 said: “Olivia, who has been interested in performance since an early age, currently attends the Pauline Quirke Academy in Newcastle and has set her sights on becoming an actress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee added: "Olivia has always been interested in drama and has taken part in a number of plays through her school.

"She has also danced in competitions and been part of shows.

"It’s an amazing feeling seeing Olivia doing so well, she just has a natural ability when it comes to acting."

Tell us about your favourite dad memories on this special day.