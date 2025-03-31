Cigarettes and alcohol: A South Tyneside shopping tale from 1976
In 1976, Chancellor Denis Healey was about to announce an increase in the cost of cigarettes and alcohol.
One shopkeeper spent £1,000 bolstering his stock
It hadn’t gone unnoticed on South Tyneside where local shops were quick into action to make sure they could cope with the demand.
At Wilson’s Trademarket in South Shields, one shopkeeper spent £1,000 bolstering his stock.
Owner J Crossley said: “Our customers are mainly smaller shopkeepers who have to compete with supermarkets, which are renowned for knocking money off cigarettes and can maintain prices longer.”
‘People have been buying 100 cigarette packs instead of their normal 40’
At Moore’s in King Street, South Shields, manager Raymond Stone said: “People have been buying 100 cigarette packs instead of their normal 40.”
Mr Healey was also expected to increase the tax on drink.
And at Kaye’s of Chichester sales of booze were brisk. Manager F.W. Kaye saying: “We’ve been selling more spirits than normal, especially whiskey.
Maddy Prior at The Tavern
“People have been buying two or perhaps three bottles at a time, or four or five bottles of wine at about £1.20 each.”
