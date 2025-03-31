Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It really was a sign of the times 50 years ago - when shoppers rushed to their local stores after a Budget announcement.

In 1976, Chancellor Denis Healey was about to announce an increase in the cost of cigarettes and alcohol.

It was a real sign of opinions and lifestyle of the 1970s.South Tyneside shoppers rushed out to buy cigarettes after a Budget prediction in 1976.

One shopkeeper spent £1,000 bolstering his stock

It hadn’t gone unnoticed on South Tyneside where local shops were quick into action to make sure they could cope with the demand.

At Wilson’s Trademarket in South Shields, one shopkeeper spent £1,000 bolstering his stock.

Owner J Crossley said: “Our customers are mainly smaller shopkeepers who have to compete with supermarkets, which are renowned for knocking money off cigarettes and can maintain prices longer.”

The Shields Gazette headline after the rush to the shops for cigarettes in 1976. | se

‘People have been buying 100 cigarette packs instead of their normal 40’

At Moore’s in King Street, South Shields, manager Raymond Stone said: “People have been buying 100 cigarette packs instead of their normal 40.”

An archive view of King Street in South Shields. | sg

Mr Healey was also expected to increase the tax on drink.

And at Kaye’s of Chichester sales of booze were brisk. Manager F.W. Kaye saying: “We’ve been selling more spirits than normal, especially whiskey.

Maddy Prior who performed at The Tavern in South Shields in 1976. | other 3rd party

Maddy Prior at The Tavern

“People have been buying two or perhaps three bottles at a time, or four or five bottles of wine at about £1.20 each.”

We would love you to share your own memories of life on South Tyneside 50 years ago.

As a bit of a reminder, you might remember a night out at The Tavern in Crossgate where Maddy Prior, the lead singer with Steeleye Span, was performing.

