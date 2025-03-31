Cigarettes and alcohol: A South Tyneside shopping tale from 1976

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:35 BST
It really was a sign of the times 50 years ago - when shoppers rushed to their local stores after a Budget announcement.

In 1976, Chancellor Denis Healey was about to announce an increase in the cost of cigarettes and alcohol.

One shopkeeper spent £1,000 bolstering his stock

It hadn’t gone unnoticed on South Tyneside where local shops were quick into action to make sure they could cope with the demand.

At Wilson’s Trademarket in South Shields, one shopkeeper spent £1,000 bolstering his stock.

Owner J Crossley said: “Our customers are mainly smaller shopkeepers who have to compete with supermarkets, which are renowned for knocking money off cigarettes and can maintain prices longer.”

‘People have been buying 100 cigarette packs instead of their normal 40’

At Moore’s in King Street, South Shields, manager Raymond Stone said: “People have been buying 100 cigarette packs instead of their normal 40.”

Mr Healey was also expected to increase the tax on drink.

And at Kaye’s of Chichester sales of booze were brisk. Manager F.W. Kaye saying: “We’ve been selling more spirits than normal, especially whiskey.

Maddy Prior at The Tavern

“People have been buying two or perhaps three bottles at a time, or four or five bottles of wine at about £1.20 each.”

We would love you to share your own memories of life on South Tyneside 50 years ago.

As a bit of a reminder, you might remember a night out at The Tavern in Crossgate where Maddy Prior, the lead singer with Steeleye Span, was performing.

Tell us about the shops, pubs, clubs and restaurants you loved by emailing [email protected]

