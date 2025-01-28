The Jarrow music maestro who rose to stardom with a mega hit
The man who had a British mega hit, once shared a stage with Tina Turner as she performed before a crowd of more than 100,000 fans in Rio.
55 years ago this Spring
The South Tyneside singer songwriter would become famous for his number called Music which reached number 3 in the charts.
But back in 1970, he was just starting out in the industry and had been a member of a rock band called Influence.
He was known as John Errington and had just left the band to start a solo career.
John was all set to star at La Strada nightspot in South Shields 55 years ago, and release his first single on the Orange label.
His manager, Mel Unsworth, was confident he would be the “next big thing. He is getting three encores a night, and will be auditioning for Opportunity Knocks.”
Sure enough, the former Jarrow Grammar School pupil did appear on the TV talent show.
He performed with Joe Cocker and Jimmy Page
It was in 1976 that he really enjoyed success when his single Music - which he wrote in Leeds during spare time between concerts - soared up the charts.
During his career, John performed alongside a string of global music stars including Tina Turner, Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page, the late Joe Cocker and opera tenor Andrea Bocelli.
He performed regularly at the Last Night of the Proms and also received an outstanding contribution prize at the Progressive Rock awards in 2017.
One of John's first headlines in the Shields Gazette came back in 1970, but he remains one of the finest to come from South Tyneside's rich music scene.
Perhaps you saw John Miles during his days on stage at La Strada.
