Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music was his first love and Jarrow-born John Miles certainly graced many a stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who had a British mega hit, once shared a stage with Tina Turner as she performed before a crowd of more than 100,000 fans in Rio.

John Miles was beginning his journey to stardom when this photo was taken in the early 1970s. | sg

55 years ago this Spring

The South Tyneside singer songwriter would become famous for his number called Music which reached number 3 in the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But back in 1970, he was just starting out in the industry and had been a member of a rock band called Influence.

He was known as John Errington and had just left the band to start a solo career.

Pulling in the crowds at La Strada

John was all set to star at La Strada nightspot in South Shields 55 years ago, and release his first single on the Orange label.

A gala evening in La Strada club in 1985. | sg

His manager, Mel Unsworth, was confident he would be the “next big thing. He is getting three encores a night, and will be auditioning for Opportunity Knocks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sure enough, the former Jarrow Grammar School pupil did appear on the TV talent show.

He performed with Joe Cocker and Jimmy Page

It was in 1976 that he really enjoyed success when his single Music - which he wrote in Leeds during spare time between concerts - soared up the charts.

During his career, John performed alongside a string of global music stars including Tina Turner, Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page, the late Joe Cocker and opera tenor Andrea Bocelli.

John Miles was on stage with Tina Turner at a performance before 100,000 fans in Rio. | sg

He performed regularly at the Last Night of the Proms and also received an outstanding contribution prize at the Progressive Rock awards in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Share your own memories

One of John’s first headlines in the Shields Gazette came back in 1970, but he remains one of the finest to come from South Tyneside’s rich music scene.

Tell us about your memories of the South Tyneside music scene 50 years ago.

Perhaps you saw John Miles during his days on stage at La Strada.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]