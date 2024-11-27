Cutest Christmas Nativities in South Tyneside, 2014: A Look Back

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:12 BST

Curtain up on 11 of the cutest Nativities we saw in the South Tyneside area in 2014.

Look at all these little stars who shone on stages at St Bede’s RC, Mortimer, Fellgate Primary, and Westoe Crown.

We have views from Simonside, Jarrow Cross, Hedworthfield and plenty more too.

Get browsing at a great array of Shields Gazette archive memories.

Nativity memories you might recall from South Tyneside schools ten years ago.

1. Setting the stage for memories

Nativity memories you might recall from South Tyneside schools ten years ago. | sg

The Wriggly Nativity was the name of the excellent production at St Bede's RC Primary School, South Shields.

2. Wriggling over to St Bede's

The Wriggly Nativity was the name of the excellent production at St Bede's RC Primary School, South Shields. | sg

Silent Night was the name of this colourful production at Mortimer Primary School. It was staged by pupils from Years 3 and 4.

3. Magical at Mortimer Primary

Silent Night was the name of this colourful production at Mortimer Primary School. It was staged by pupils from Years 3 and 4. | sg

A great performance at Helen Gibson Nursery, East Boldon, with help from Koko the donkey

4. Koko's leading role

A great performance at Helen Gibson Nursery, East Boldon, with help from Koko the donkey | sg

