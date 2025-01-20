We gathered up a selection of Shields Gazette archive photos and they include darts at Frenchman’s Fort, new flats on Jarrow High Street and action from a South Shields match.
Enjoy the journey and then tell us which decade you want to see in our nostalgia section next.
1. On the oche
A game of darts for these two at Frenchman's Fort in January 1955. | sg
2. In the action
South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Flower power
Flower beds outside South Shields Town Hall in 1955. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
4. On their way to the crease
H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955. | se
