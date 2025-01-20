We might have the answers in this look back at life on South Tyneside in 1955.

We gathered up a selection of Shields Gazette archive photos and they include darts at Frenchman’s Fort, new flats on Jarrow High Street and action from a South Shields match.

Enjoy the journey and then tell us which decade you want to see in our nostalgia section next.

1 . On the oche A game of darts for these two at Frenchman's Fort in January 1955.

2 . In the action South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside

3 . Flower power Flower beds outside South Shields Town Hall in 1955.