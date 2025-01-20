Life as it looked in South Tyneside 70 years ago: A glittering reminder in photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:34 BST

Ever wondered what your neighbourhood looked like in the past?

We might have the answers in this look back at life on South Tyneside in 1955.

We gathered up a selection of Shields Gazette archive photos and they include darts at Frenchman’s Fort, new flats on Jarrow High Street and action from a South Shields match.

Enjoy the journey and then tell us which decade you want to see in our nostalgia section next.

A game of darts for these two at Frenchman's Fort in January 1955.

1. On the oche

A game of darts for these two at Frenchman's Fort in January 1955. | sg

Photo Sales
South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside

2. In the action

South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Flower beds outside South Shields Town Hall in 1955.

3. Flower power

Flower beds outside South Shields Town Hall in 1955. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955.

4. On their way to the crease

H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth ShieldsShields GazetteDarts
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice