South Tyneside in 1992: Memories from life in South Shields three decades ago

We have memories of the first market day at South Shields Market Place and mums and children on a toddle at Readhead Park.
You painted the Pier Pavilion, became top achievers with the 10th South Shields Boys Brigade and we have recollections of it all.
Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.
1. Market memories
The first market day in 1992 in South Shields Market Place
2. Stars of the airwaves
Whitburn Junior School broadcasters were pictured in June 1992. Who can tell us more about these budding on-air stars?
3. Ready for a toddle
Mums and youngsters of Mortimer Community Associaton toddler group were on a sponsored toddle around Readhead Park to raise funds for new outdoor activity equipment. Can you spot someone you know?
4. Just the job on the pavilion
These keen volunteers completed a painting project on the Pier Pavilion.