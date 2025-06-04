It has been confirmed the Tyne & Wear Metro line is finally going to be extended to include Washington as part of a £1.85bn funding deal with with the Government.
To celebrate, we compiled these compelling Shields Gazette archives.
1 / 4
You just can’t keep the Metro out of the news - and here’s 15 more reasons to check in on the South Tyneside rail system.
It has been confirmed the Tyne & Wear Metro line is finally going to be extended to include Washington as part of a £1.85bn funding deal with with the Government.
To celebrate, we compiled these compelling Shields Gazette archives.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.