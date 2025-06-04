South Tyneside retro: 15 memories of the Metro as it hits the headlines again

By Chris Cordner

Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST

You just can’t keep the Metro out of the news - and here’s 15 more reasons to check in on the South Tyneside rail system.

It has been confirmed the Tyne & Wear Metro line is finally going to be extended to include Washington as part of a £1.85bn funding deal with with the Government.

To celebrate, we compiled these compelling Shields Gazette archives.

Join us for memories of

Taking you back to 1980 where workers were preparing the new track at Chichester to carry the Metro line to Newcastle.

1. Preparing for the Metro line

Taking you back to 1980 where workers were preparing the new track at Chichester to carry the Metro line to Newcastle. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Strike action on the Metro meant these passengers were waiting for buses at the Keppel Street bus station in January 2004.

2. Queues in 2004

Strike action on the Metro meant these passengers were waiting for buses at the Keppel Street bus station in January 2004. | sg

A creative scene as these students showed off their artwork at Tyne Dock Metro station in 2005.

3. So talented at St Wilfrid's

A creative scene as these students showed off their artwork at Tyne Dock Metro station in 2005. | sg

Karl and Chris King had a pre-dawn start in 2011 for their fourth annual public transport challenge for Children in Need. This planned to visit the top seven football stadiums in the North East and Cumbria.

4. A huge challenge in 2011

Karl and Chris King had a pre-dawn start in 2011 for their fourth annual public transport challenge for Children in Need. This planned to visit the top seven football stadiums in the North East and Cumbria. | se

