'It is warmer just staying in bed': A South Tyneside 1970s winter struggle remembered
The country’s older residents are reeling from plans to cut fuel payments.
She had bronchitis - but no coal or heating
But it is nothing new and one story from around 50 years ago showed the struggles that pensioners were facing back then.
A coal miners’ strike was having an impact on all aspects of lives back in 1972.
In South Shields, a 77-year-old woman sat in her damp downstairs flat, wrapped in woollens and an overcoat in a bid to keep warm.
The Mile End Road area resident was suffering from bronchitis, and her doctor had put her on a coal priority list.
‘Water continually seeped into her run-down flat’
A note stating this had was twice been taken by her home help to the social security services department in the town’s Stanhope Parade, but still no coal arrived.
Water continually seeped into her run-down flat, and it was about to be demolished.
She told the Gazette: "I have been so miserable. I have had no coal and no heating for three weeks.
"I just put on as many clothes as I can to keep warm, but it is warmer just staying in bed."
The struggles of the miners
The pit walkout was in its fifth week, and pressure was growing on striking miners in South Tyneside.
George Stobbs, 16, a trainee miner at Westoe Colliery, was spending most of his time on the picket line and was struggling financially.
He was told by his local social security office that he would be receiving no more benefit.
George said: "I had £11 savings, and I have got about £3 of that left."
