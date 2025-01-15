Look at these lovely Lukes Lane photos: All 11 of them from 1990 to 2011

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:43 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 12:45 GMT

Discover the charm of Lukes Lane through a collection of 11 captivating photos spanning from 1990 to 2011.

They all come from the Shields Gazette archives and they show fun days, beach training, and a brave fundraiser.

And take a look at our photos from Lukes Lane Primary School.

Then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

The Wednesday evening dance class at Luke Lane Community Centre, Hebburn. Were you one of the members?

1. Ready to dance in 1990

The Wednesday evening dance class at Luke Lane Community Centre, Hebburn. Were you one of the members? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Lukes Lane pupils set off for their round-the-school walk to help people in Romania in 1991 Remember it?

2. Setting off on their walk

Lukes Lane pupils set off for their round-the-school walk to help people in Romania in 1991 Remember it? | SG

Photo Sales
The reception class at Lukes Lane Primary School in 2007. Tell us if you can spot someone you know.

3. A smart line-up at Lukes Lane

The reception class at Lukes Lane Primary School in 2007. Tell us if you can spot someone you know. | SG

Photo Sales
Lukes Lane resident Paul Thompson was planning to do a bungee jump in 2010 to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

4. Paul's big jump

Lukes Lane resident Paul Thompson was planning to do a bungee jump in 2010 to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lukes LaneShields GazetteMemoriesPrimary school
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice