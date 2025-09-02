Award-winning business boss Tara Mackings - who has cerebral palsy - is counting down the days to the biggest challenge she has ever faced.

The founder of Tailored Leisure Company (TLC) has achieved so much in her life already.

‘I’ll walk across the finish line’

But within a matter of days, she will tackle the GNR and plans to get out of her wheelchair to stand at the finish line in what she has described as ‘the biggest challenge of my life so far’.

Tara said: “When I cross the finish line I want to show people that strength comes in many forms, and if that moment gives just one person motivation, it is worth the stand.”

Tara Mackings gets in some practice for her Great North Run challenge which will include walking across the finish line. She is pictured with her PT and yoga instructor Michelle Brown. | ugc

Tara was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Tyne and Wear, particularly during the Covid pandemic.

It is not the first time that Tara has challenged herself. In 2021, she stood from her wheelchair for more than 24 hours over five days. Now she plans to push herself to new limits.

Raising money for incredible causes

Tara also set up TLC and its work has included supporting over 6,500 people in the region to break down barriers and champion ability over disability.

Tara, from Whitburn, was also one of the first people to feature in our Wearside Echoes podcast which looks back at the past of people who grew up in the area.

But now she is days away from a fantastic achievement. She will do the Great North Run on September 7 and her aim is to raise enough money to keep TLC’s accessible holiday caravan home open. It costs £20,000 to keep it open for a year.

Tara Mackings who spoke to the Sunderland Echo to share her story for the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

‘I plan to walk over the finish line’

Since June last year, Tara has used her own Sit to be Fit classes alongside the support of her PT trainer.

She said: “As a young Mam of two with the condition I know only too well the daily fight families face for support and the simple things in life.

“Being pushed in the run was not enough for me and I believe we can all achieve our ability with the right support and with that said I plan to walk over the finish line, I invite all my supporters to stand with me for changes in accessibility and support our mission.”

Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings. | ugc

‘My parents always said, you are just Tara. You are just going to go out and do all these things. And I did’

She told us: “My parents were always saying ‘you’re just Tara. You are just going to go out and do all these things. And I did.

“I’ve got photographic clippings of my dad pushing me in the Great North Run and along the seafront, but I can also remember the times when it was a challenge.’

Tara plans to complete the Great North Run to help raise pledges. She will walk over the finish line ‘as a show of support for everything TLC stands for’. She will sponsor Heal & Toe charity who support children with CP.