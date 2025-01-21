This week, we are doing it at The Nook in South Shields with a look at the stores, opticians, grocers and more that you could find from 1959 to 2015.
We unearthed all these photos from the Shields Gazette archives. See how many of these places you remember.
1. Stolliday for your grocery needs
A scene from the Nook shopping centre with grocery store Stolliday in the foreground in 1959 | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Filling up at The Nook
Sixty nine pence for four star petrol at Selwood Garages at The Nook. | sg
3. Shopping at The Nook
Hintons at The Nook in April 1983. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Trophy time in 1983
Back to November 1983 where Andrew O'Connor, right, of Bede Insurance Broker, Jarrow, presented Keith Johnston, captain of Boldon CA A team, with the First Division championship trophy at the South Tyneside Snooker League's annual presentation in Pelaw Social Club. | SG
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.