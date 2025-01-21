I'm taking you back to The Nook for a shopping trip through the ages

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:42 GMT

It’s time to go shopping in an era gone by.

This week, we are doing it at The Nook in South Shields with a look at the stores, opticians, grocers and more that you could find from 1959 to 2015.

We unearthed all these photos from the Shields Gazette archives. See how many of these places you remember.

Then get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

A scene from the Nook shopping centre with grocery store Stolliday in the foreground in 1959

1. Stolliday for your grocery needs

A scene from the Nook shopping centre with grocery store Stolliday in the foreground in 1959 | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Sixty nine pence for four star petrol at Selwood Garages at The Nook.

2. Filling up at The Nook

Sixty nine pence for four star petrol at Selwood Garages at The Nook. | sg

Hintons at The Nook in April 1983. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Shopping at The Nook

Hintons at The Nook in April 1983. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to November 1983 where Andrew O'Connor, right, of Bede Insurance Broker, Jarrow, presented Keith Johnston, captain of Boldon CA A team, with the First Division championship trophy at the South Tyneside Snooker League's annual presentation in Pelaw Social Club.

4. Trophy time in 1983

Back to November 1983 where Andrew O'Connor, right, of Bede Insurance Broker, Jarrow, presented Keith Johnston, captain of Boldon CA A team, with the First Division championship trophy at the South Tyneside Snooker League's annual presentation in Pelaw Social Club. | SG

