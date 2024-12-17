Party time! It's 9 new photos from a Tinker Smiths Christmas in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:48 BST

Cue memories of Christmas jumpers, sparkling dresses and festive lights.

It’s a 2016 night out at Tinker Smiths and we love these photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette.

There’s a whole gallery of them to enjoy and maybe you’ll spot someone you know.

Have a look and then get in touch to share your own recollections.

Get in touch if you loved this festive display of fun on a South Shields night out.

1. What's yours: Memories that is

Get in touch if you loved this festive display of fun on a South Shields night out. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
They were getting into the Christmas spirit in style in 2016.

2. Seasonal in South Shields

They were getting into the Christmas spirit in style in 2016. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
What a crowd and it looks like they were having a wonderful time eight years ago.

3. A lovely line-up

What a crowd and it looks like they were having a wonderful time eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Smiles from these two pals on their Christmas night out in Tinker Smiths.

4. Memories on the table

Smiles from these two pals on their Christmas night out in Tinker Smiths. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChristmasSouth ShieldsNightclubsNostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice