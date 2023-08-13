News you can trust since 1849
Was this how your schooldays looked in South Tyneside in times gone by?

What were your school days like and do these archive photos reflect your time in the classroom?

By Evie Lake
Published 13th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

We have chosen 11 pictures of schools from across South Tyneside in times gone by.

Were you pictured at dinner time or working on a project. Did we get you on camera on the sports field or raising money for charity?

Take a look at our selection and then get in touch with your own memories from your school days.

St James Junior School, Hebburn netball team who won the South Tyneside Junior School's Netball League in 1978. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Some pupils of J4 class at St Peter's School, Jarrow, pictured with class teacher Mrs Barbara McAllister. Recognise anyone you know?

Caretaker Mr James Telford, retired from Barnes Road Infants School in 1979. He is pictured being presented with a drill by Jane Dorothy, aged six, and a "Good Luck" card by Steven Oren, six. Photo: Shields Gazette

Harton Comprehensive School's pop group Marble Index received trophies and a cheque from Mr Douglas Robinson, general manager of TSB North-East, as their prize for winning the TSB sponsored Rock School competition in conjunction with the BBC. Remember this from 38 years ago? Photo: Shields Gazette

