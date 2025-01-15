A fantastic night out at the Waterfront: Relive 2016 with these nostalgic photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:53 BST

Let’s go down to the Waterfront for a packed reminder of a Shields night out in 2016.

All these fantastic photos were sent to the Shields Gazette and we want to know if you were in the picture.

If you were, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Thumbs up for your memories of this great scene from Mill Dam.

1. Thumbs up in 2016

Thumbs up for your memories of this great scene from Mill Dam. | other 3rd party

Such a happy reminder of a great night out in South Shields.

2. In the picture

Such a happy reminder of a great night out in South Shields. | other 3rd party

Plenty of faces for you to identify among this huge group of pals.

3. A toast to 2016

Plenty of faces for you to identify among this huge group of pals. | other 3rd party

Taking a moment to pose for this great photo from nine years ago.

4. Waterfront memories

Taking a moment to pose for this great photo from nine years ago. | other 3rd party

