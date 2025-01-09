We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for this wonderful line-up of pictures showing everything from Fellgate’s Got Talent in 2016 to the opening of a year new shop in 2017.
There’s school views, exercise sessions and an out of this world reminder from 2009.
1. A wonderful day for Flora
Flora Arnott celebrated 25 years at Fellgate Primary School in 2003. Were you pictured as you helped her to mark the occasion? | sg Photo: IB
2. Shaping up in 2006
Another reminder from the Fellgate archives. Pictured at Fellgate Fitness Centre in 2006. Photo: SN
3. In training in 2007
These members of the Fellgate Fitness Centre were in training for the Great North Run in 2007. Remember this? | sg Photo: SN
4. Space stars in 2009
Pupils at Fellgate Primary School who took part in a project with a space theme in 2009. Photo: sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.