Focusing on Fellgate's past with a gallery of 2003-2017 scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:09 GMT

One community, nine views spread over 14 years. That’s this gallery of Fellgate scenes.

We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for this wonderful line-up of pictures showing everything from Fellgate’s Got Talent in 2016 to the opening of a year new shop in 2017.

There’s school views, exercise sessions and an out of this world reminder from 2009.

Share your memories of them all by emailing [email protected]

Flora Arnott celebrated 25 years at Fellgate Primary School in 2003. Were you pictured as you helped her to mark the occasion?

1. A wonderful day for Flora

Flora Arnott celebrated 25 years at Fellgate Primary School in 2003. Were you pictured as you helped her to mark the occasion? | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Another reminder from the Fellgate archives. Pictured at Fellgate Fitness Centre in 2006.

2. Shaping up in 2006

Another reminder from the Fellgate archives. Pictured at Fellgate Fitness Centre in 2006. Photo: SN

Photo Sales
These members of the Fellgate Fitness Centre were in training for the Great North Run in 2007. Remember this?

3. In training in 2007

These members of the Fellgate Fitness Centre were in training for the Great North Run in 2007. Remember this? | sg Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Pupils at Fellgate Primary School who took part in a project with a space theme in 2009.

4. Space stars in 2009

Pupils at Fellgate Primary School who took part in a project with a space theme in 2009. Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteMemoriesExerciseSchoolsSouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice