A pining ghost is said to walk the floors of a local pub - and all because the man of her dreams failed to return the romance.

Reports of a ‘ghostly green lady’ surround the Jolly Sailor Inn, in Whitburn.

Walking the hallways as she pined

Back in the early 2000s there sightings of her walking the hallways.

Legend has it the pub is haunted by a Green Lady. | Google Maps

The story of the ghost is included among the hundreds of reports included in the Paranormal Database.

The Database adds: “The ghostly green lady that walks the hallways is said to have pined away after failing to impress her suitor.

Possibly one of three spirits

“There may also be a smoke-like grey lady on the site, and a pink lady.”

The Jolly Sailor | other 3rd party

Darren said: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.

‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’

One of the website views of the Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”

To view the local entries on the database, visit here.

And to share your own ghostly experiences, email [email protected]