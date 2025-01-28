Seven ghosts reported in one pub - the most haunted in England
And that is because it could have as many as seven spirits walking its floors.
Quite the experience at Marsden Grotto
The claim about the Marsden Grotto has been made on the online Paranormal Database.
It was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.
Darren told us: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.
‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’
“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”
In South Tyneside, the Marsden Grotto gets a particular mention.
The website says: “A team of investigators claimed that this was the most haunted public house in England, with seven ghosts being 'detected' by their electro-magnetic apparatus.
Many more spirited tales to tell
“One of the shades is reportedly the ghost of a smuggler who tried to inform the authorities of his gang's actions - they found out and locked him away, allowing him to starve to death.
“A secret tunnel is said to run to another nearby haunted pub, the Jolly Sailor.”
Other spirits at the Grotto are said to include a cat, another smuggler, and a character called Jack the Blaster who increased the size of the original cave to turn it into a home for him and his wife.
There are plenty of other South Tyneside entries on the website and they include;
The phantom who appeared in front of a maid who was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road called Thrift Street.
A bag of gold was a big surprise
The maid ventured into the basement of the house at night and came face to face with a phantom elderly lady.
The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.
Full of ghostly encounters
It meant untold riches for the worker who was able to retire on the findings.
There are just as many from the Wearside area and they include;
The 7ft spirit with glowing red eyes. The strange sighting was witnessed in the lane near the Pemberton Arms in Cold Hesledon, 15 years ago.
A couple was walking along a dark lane when they saw the figure. They watched it for around fifteen seconds before it screamed and dropped from view.
