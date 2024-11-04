Conor McGregor ringside in Newcastle as BKFC treats fans to an evening of knockouts, new champions and emerging stars
British heavyweight Agi Faulkner topped the bill and proved too powerful for his opponent, Dawid Oskar.
Despite going down himself in the first round, Faulkner stopped Oskar five seconds into the second round with a devastating left hand. The victory resulted in Faulkner being crowned the inaugural BKFC European Heavyweight champion.
Speaking after the fight, the champion commented on what may be next for him: “I would love a fight overseas. I want to keep pushing on and climbing up the ladder, and take on someone from within the Top 5 heavyweights in the world. I want to test myself against someone at that level now.”
In the evening’s co-main event, Irish fighter Conor Cooke beat the experienced Matty Hodgson in a Light Heavyweight matchup. The Irish fighter fought brilliantly to win 50-45 on all three of the judges’ scorecards, and consequently take his BKFC record to 4-1.
Earlier in the night, the energetic Newcastle crowd were treated to what many were calling one of the most unbelievable knockouts in BKFC history, as Middlesbrough based fighter Ben Bonner landed a huge right hand to stop his opponent Lewis Keen in the first round.
Another highlight of the evening was Bradley Taylor’s impressive win over his fierce rival and fellow Hartlepool fighter, Robbie Brown, extending his unbeaten BKFC record to 3-0.