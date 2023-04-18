During the storms of 2022 nets at the cricket ground in East Boldon suffered damage when a tree fell on it during a windstorm.

Despite the net ageing it has played a crucial role in the development of the club’s junior and senior setups. Unfortunately the cricket club has been hampered considerably not only by fierce weather but by the Covid-19 pandemic and an unprecedented economic climate.

Boldon Cricket Club (BCC) which was established in 1875 has a range of junior and senior teams as well as a squash team and has played a vital part in helping many people in the community develop their talent.

Now the club is hoping the public can help in their appeal to raise £10,000 for a state of the art new enclosed practice net area which will allow coaches to carry out training sessions in a safe and inviting environment.

Damaged nets at the club

The new two lane nets would provide the opportunity for those in the area of all ages to develop cricket skills but also have a profound positive impact on their mental wellbeing.

The costs of the works are expected to be in the region of £30-40,000, which will include groundworks and two flat wickets with a brand new surface.

Tom Potter of BCC said: “Net facilities prove a really important part of developing the skills of both junior and senior players and we cannot do without them.

“The increasing costs of everything do make fundraising a crucial part of what the club has to do if it wants to keep improving its facilities for the people who come and play here.”

For more information or to donate to the cause visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/new-nets-at-boldon-cricket-club