Adams urges South Shields to build on pre-season loss against Sunderland

Former Black Cats favourite Julio Arca oversaw the first home game of his managerial reign at the National League North club as they welcome his former side to the 1st Cloud Arena for what turned out to be a seven-goal thriller.

Summer signing Paul Blackett marked his home debut with a brace and defender Dillon Morse was also on target for the Mariners - but the visitors would not be denied as a two goals from Jack Clarke and one from former Benfica striker Hemir kept them in the game.

South Shields defender Blair Adams (photo Kevin Wilson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngster Chris Rigg - who signed a two-year scholarship contract at Sunderland this week - would land the decisive blow when he fired past a trialist goalkeeper in the final minute of the game to secure the win for the Championship side.

Despite the defeat, Mariners skipper Adams is confident the Mariners will be able to make the most of the tactical and physical test his side were given.

He told The Gazette: “It was a tough test today but I think we definitely held our own and we showed we can work hard and keep our concentration against a challenging opponent. We sacrificed possession quite a bit in the game but you’d expect that against Championship side. We stayed compact, we limited their chances, but other than that I thought the first-half was really good and we have a lot to build on from the game.

“We will only get stronger because we are only two and a half weeks into pre-season and we won’t get a tougher test than the one we’ve just had. It was a close game but we will take confidence from that and keep working hard on the training pitch on Monday because it’s all about being ready for day one of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad