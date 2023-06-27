Newcastle United target makes decision on his Sunderland future

Newcastle United target Chris Rigg will stay at Sunderland.

The highly-rated midfielder became the youngest outfield player in his club's history when he made an FA Cup appearance, aged 15 years and 203 days, last season.

Speaking in January, Rigg said: “It’s been a very busy year, starting to get the England call-ups and playing for our Under-21s at club level, training with the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t see that as surreal, though, because that’s my level. My standards are really high.

“I want to be at the top all the time, so whilst it’s been such a busy year, it’s been a really good one for me and my family."

Newcastle, looking for "emerging talent, were looking to sign the 16-year-old, who has also represented England at youth level.

However, Rigg will sign a two-year scholarship at Sunderland today, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad