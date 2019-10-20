Allan Saint-Maximin responds to Newcastle United defeat
Allan Saint-Maximin has reacted to Newcastle United’s defeat at Stamford Bridge.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 4:45 pm
A second-half goal from Marcus Alonso gave Chelsea at a 1-0 win yesterday.
Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice in the summer, was a threat for Steve Bruce’s side before the break.
And the winger tweeted: “You don't lose if you get knocked down, you lose if you stay down.”
Newcastle, 18th in the Premier League ahead of next Sunday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, didn’t have a shot on target at Stamford Bridge.