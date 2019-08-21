Allan Saint-Maximin update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Tottenham Hotspur
Allan Saint-Maximin is touch-and-go for Newcastle United’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 08:44
Saint-Maximin missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City with a hamstring problem.
However, the winger is “50-50” for Newcastle’s televised visit to Tottenham’s new stadium on Sunday, according to the Daily Star.
Speaking at Carrow Road, head coach Steve Bruce said: “He's not really had a hamstring injury before, so we obviously have to box a little bit clever.”
Meanwhile, striker Joelinton (hip) is expected to be fit to face Tottenham.