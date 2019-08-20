Steve Bruce finally has some good news at Newcastle United
Joelinton’s set to give Steve Bruce a much-needed lift at Newcastle United.
By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 05:00
The striker was forced off during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road with a hip problem.
It was feared that Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in a £40million deal this summer, would miss Saturday’s game away to Tottenham Hotspur.
However, the Daily Telegraph report that the 22-year-old has not suffered a serious injury.
And Joelinton is expected to be fit for the weekend’s game against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.