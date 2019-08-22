Andy Carroll reveals what he did after Newcastle United's win over West Ham United

The striker – who rejoined the club in August as a free agent – came off the bench in Saturday’s 3-2 win over his former club West Ham United.

Carroll had recovered from a groin injury in time to play at the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old last night presented the United As One award to John Harper of the Newcastle Panthers at the Newcastle United Foundation’s annual dinner at St James’s Park. Carroll was interviewed on stage by TV presented and United fan Gabby Logan.

Asked about his return to Newcastle, Carroll said: “It’s been great. I’ve missed being home. I’ve missed being with my family and friends, just driving around, memories. It’s great to be back at the club. I’d say 50-60% of the staff are still the same.”

Carroll – whose career has been blighted by a series of injuries – had ankle surgery late last season.

“It’s been hard,” said the Gateshead-born player. “I’ve had my ups and downs with injuries, but hopefully I’m past them all now.”

Carroll went into the home dressing room to see his former team-mates after the West Ham win, which lifted Newcastle up to 15th place in the Premier League.

