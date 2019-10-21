This is the best way to sell Newcastle United to a billionaire

Mike Ashley.

One Newcastle United fan had an idea after hearing a report of a meeting between Mike Ashley, the club’s owner, and two Mexican businessmen.

It was claimed that the two men were interested in taking over the club, which has been on the market for two years.

And The Athletic reported that the Mexicans – who were not identified – revealed to Ashley “a fascination with Newcastle dating back to the 2005 movie ‘Goal!’”.

The cult film told the story of a footballer called Santiago Munez who born in Mexico and raised in the USA who went on to play for the club. Munez joined Real Madrid in the sequel.

‘Goal!’, which starred Kuno Becker and Anna Friel, was mocked by some at the time of its release, but it was seen worldwide, and a number of the club’s recent signings have spoken about the impression it left on them growing up. It was a bigger deal abroad, especially in South America, than we thought at the time.

“I know a bit about the history of some (Newcastle) players, and also I watched a movie called Goal! It was good,” said Brazilian Kenedy after joining Newcastle on loan from Chelsea in 2017.

Islam Slimani, another loan signing, was also a fan.

'Goal!' stars Kuno Becker and Anna Friel attend the film's world premiere in London.

Back to that idea. One fan jokingly suggested on Twitter after reading about Ashley’s meeting that he would support the Newcastle United Supporters Trust candidate “that stands on a platform of sending DVDs of Goal! to the world's 50 richest people”.

Like I said, it might not be such a bad idea.

The meeting with the Mexicans “came to nothing", according to the report.

And fans are again asking themselves if Ashley REALLY wants to sell the club, which he bought 12 years ago and values at upwards of £300million. Is he a willing seller?

