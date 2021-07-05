St. James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Government proposals to end lockdown restrictions from July 19, also dubbed Freedom Day. This includes the end of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and the return of capacity crowds to sports events in England for the first time since March 2020.

The easing comes just ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League and Football League seasons set to start in early August. It also means restrictions won’t be in place for some friendly games that take place on or after July 19.

Newcastle United travel to Doncaster Rovers on July 23 (7pm kick-off), Rotherham United on July 27 (7pm kick-off) and Burton Albion on July 30 (7:45pm kick-off). They end their pre-season campaign at St. James’s Park against Norwich City on August 7 (2pm kick-off) before kicking-off their Premier League season at home to West Ham United on August 15 (2pm kick-off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.