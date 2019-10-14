Chris Sutton wades into the Miguel Almiron debate – and doesn't hold back
Miguel Almiron needs to stop diving – and start scoring goals.
That’s the view of former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton after the Newcastle United midfielder was booked for simulation playing for Paraguay.
Almiron, still looking for his first Premier League goal following his January move from Atlanta United, was also booked for diving in the 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’s Park before the international break.
“Miguel Almiron has more dives than goals this season,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. “He’s not scored, (but) he goes top of the (diving) table. Almiron, you’re better than that. What is going on with players? They’re not listening. You’re better than that, Almiron. Let’s see goals, let’s see a goal. Let’s not see dives, the simulation.”
Almiron, 25, sat out Paraguay’s friendly against Slovakia in Bratislava yesterday after being sent off for two bookable offences against Serbia last week.