Crooks wants more home comforts as Boldon CA prepare for Sunderland West End test
Dan Crooks has challenged his Boldon CA squad to extend their unbeaten home record when they host Sunderland West End on Friday night.
Since Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer took charge at the Villa last month, Boldon have battled their way to two draws and two wins in four Division Two fixtures on home soil. Only Division One club Whickham have earned a win at the Villa during that time as the Lang Jacks battled their way to a 3-0 win in a Durham Challenge Cup tie in midweek.
Crooks took the positives from that defeat and urged his players to ensure the Villa becomes something of a fortress as they look to claim a third successive league win for the first time this season when they face an in-form West End.
He told The Gazette: “We put in an encouraging performance against Whickham on Tuesday and it was a classic tale of two halves where we dominated the first half but had nothing to show for it but they controlled the second half and had three goals to show for that.
“But we move on to league action, we have won three on the spin in the league but we know it’s a tough game under the lights against West End, who are also in good form. We are unbeaten at home in the league since we took over and we plan to make Boldon a hard place for people to come and play.”
Crooks has confirmed Aron Williams and Ryan Lamb are expected to be the only absentees from the Boldon squad for the game.
