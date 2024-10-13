NORTHERN LEAGUE: Boldon CA and Jarrow claim impressive weekend wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a positive weekend for South Tyneside's Northern League Division Two duo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Crooks was left delighted after Boldon CA ended their long wait for an away win by claiming all three points in Saturday’s visit to Chester-le-Street Town.

Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer had warned their players of the size of the task that faced them at Moor Park - and their warning was clearly heeded as Boldon collected consecutive wins for the first time this season. Jordan Reed opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark with a fine long-range effort and the wait for an away win was officially brought to an end when Tino Agostinho produced a net run and finish just three minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Speaking after the game, Crooks could not hide his pride over the result and performance as he looked forward to building on a win that moved his side out of the Division Two relegation zone.

He told The Gazette: “We are all absolutely delighted to get the three points and it’s a win that breaks the away day duck we’ve had over us. Just as importantly, it shows the progress we’ve made since we’ve taken over at the club. To a man, we were fantastic and resolute throughout at a tough place to go. We are so proud of the lads and we are all now looking forward to games on Tuesday and Friday.”

Boldon will now look forward to three consecutive home games with Tuesday’s rearranged Durham Challenge Cup tie against Whickham followed by a league double header against Sunderland West End and Chester-le-Street United.

RCA win shows Jarrow improvement - Malia

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia hailed ‘a massive three points’ as his side boosted their Northern League Division Two promotion push with a home win against Sunderland RCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malia’s men went into the game looking for a third consecutive league win and one that would see them close the gap on the division’s top three if results elsewhere fell their way. However, Jarrow had their own job to do first and foremost and they made the perfect start when Callum Johnston opened the scoring inside the opening 60 seconds. Although they did not really hit their stride during a challenging contest, the hosts did double their lead and kill off RCA’s hopes of mounting a fightback when Levi Collins doubled their lead midway through the second half.

Reflecting on the game, Malia stressed securing a win during an under-par performance shows that his side have developed since last season.

He told The Gazette: “Overall, it was a poor game but we managed to get a massive three points. We took the lead in the first minute and it sort of killed the game - but I think last season we lose those kind of games when we aren’t at our best so we have taken some positives from today. Claiming another clean sheet was massive for us as well and it’s been a positive weekend because the results elsewhere seemed to go in our favour.”

Jarrow are back in action on Saturday when they host Northern League Division Two rivals FC Hartlepool in the FA Vase First Round.