South Shields boss Julio Arca believes the club are well prepared for the step up to National League North after the squad returned for pre-season training.

The 42-year-old, who made over 150 appearances for both Middlesbrough and Sunderland, was appointed the Mariners’ new boss in April, succeeding former Black Cats striker Kevin Phillips.

South Shields were promoted to National League North last season and held a launch event on Monday to unveil their new home shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.

“The new top is looking very good,” said Arca. “Everyone is excited about this and the club is having good feedback.

“Regarding the football side we only started pre-season 10 days ago. We are going into a league that is more competitive and harder but we believe we have a strong team here to compete in the division.”

Arca will be supported by former Sunderland teammate Tommy Miller, who was appointed the club’s assistant manager in May.

Miller previously held the same position at National League North club Spennymoor Town between 2016 and 2021, and at Buxton last season.

“Obviously with any challenge you want to do as well as you can,” Arca added when discussing the upcoming season.

“This is a new challenge for me but I have an assistant coach alongside me with a lot of experience, especially in this division.

“We have got a lot of experienced players as well as the younger players that we have.

