FA Cup First Round draw: When is it, is it on TV and what number are South Shields?

Dylan Mottley-Henry’s early strike was enough to see off the National League side to seal Shields’ place in the First Round.

Shields beat Workington Town, Shildon and Marske United to set up their clash with Scunthorpe and could face some big-hitters of the Football League in the next round.

Dylan Mottley-Henry's strike was enough to put Shields in the hat for the FA Cup First Round draw.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the FA Cup First Round Draw:

When will the FA Cup First Round draw take place?

The FA Cup First Round draw takes place on Monday, October 17. The draw will take place at approximately 7:15pm.

Is the FA Cup draw on TV?

South Shields defeated Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Yes, the draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two. Alternatively, supporters can watch it on social media through the official Emirates FA Cup Facebook and Twitter pages.

What number will South Shields be?

South Shields will be ball number 53 in tonight’s draw.

What other numbers should I look out for?

As mentioned, there are some big clubs joining the draw at this stage. The highest ranked team in the draw are League One leaders Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims will be ball number 35.

2008 winners Portsmouth will be ball 37 with other former winners Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers numbers 25 and 5 respectively.

There is also plenty of other local interest in the First Round Draw with a handful of north east clubs still in the hat.

League Two side Hartlepool United will be ball number 24 whilst Blyth Spartans (ball 56) and Gateshead (ball 57) could also feature in Round One should they come through replays with Wrexham and Altrincham respectively.

What else do I need to know about the FA Cup First round draw?

48 clubs from League One and Two join the competition at the first round stage alongside the 32 non-league clubs who have progressed from the qualifying stages.

South Shields could earn £41,000 should they triumph in their First Round tie.

