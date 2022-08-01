The newly formed Jarrow U11 Hurricanes is being supported by Jo Seales Aesthetics in Whiteleas, South Shields, which donated £200 to help provide kits for the girls, and featuring as a sponsor on their strips.

It comes as the women’s game is in the spotlight following England’s victory in the Euro 2020 final.

The squad was formed by team liaison Kelly Scott and her husband Steven who is coach, after their daughter Josie was on the look out for a team to join.

With their older daughter Lucie playing for a Jarrow FC, team they liked the ethos of the club and looked for an opportunity for Josie.

With the help and guidance of chairman John Topping and his wife and chairlady Sue Topping, Jarrow U11 Hurricanes started with just a few girls in June.

With help from the wider club the team was fully formed by mid-June with 15 players.

Kelly said: “The girls are loving getting to know each other, having fun, making bonds and friends most importantly, while learning the sport they love.

“We have a mixed ability team and we will continue to make sure it’s for all abilities and will be fun first before the score.”

The team train at Perth Green and have some friendly games lined up before playing in the Russell Foster League in September.

Kelly and Scott said they were blown away with Jo’s generosity to help the team reach their goal to provide kits for the girls after they were £100 short of their target.

Jo not only donated the £100 the team need but an additional £100 for their training kits. The girls are thrilled with their new strips and showcasing Jo’s business.

Jo said: “I decided to sponsor the Jarrow Hurricanes primarily to support a growing football team but also to give back to the community. I think the younger generation have suffered a lot through lockdown in terms of socialisation so having a football team which focuses on team building and trust is a fantastic thing.”