It was a 2-0 defeat for South Shields FC in the FA Cup on Saturday, November 5. Picture: Kev Wilson.

FA Cup South Shields: 11 pictures from the 1st Cloud Arena as South Shields FC fans show support in FA Cup tie

South Shields FC supporters were in strong voice on Saturday, November 5 as the club faced Forest Green Rovers in an FA Cup tie on home turf.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

And while it ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Mariners – knocking them out of the first round proper – it was a milestone day at the 1st Cloud Arena with a record crowd of 3,800 in attendance to watch the game.

There was no shortage of pride amongst the fans on Saturday, and this fantastic series of photographs taken by Kev Wilson on match day really show the atmosphere.

Many thanks, as always, to Kev Wilson and South Shields FC for the photographs. See if you can spot anyone you recognise in the round-up.

You can see more of Kev’s pictures from Saturday on Flickr here.

1. High hopes

A young fan has the team covered with his own FA Cup, just in case. Picture: Kev Wilson.

Photo: Kev Wilson/South Shields FC

2. Go on lads!

A roar of support from the fans in the stand. Picture: Kev Wilson.

Photo: Kev Wilson/South Shields FC

3. Ready to cheer

A young supporter ready to put her hands together for her team. Picture: Kev Wilson.

Photo: Kev Wilson/South Shields FC

4. Tuned in

Commentator Alex Scott, pictured with South Shields FC manager Kevin Phillips, on the pitch at the 1st Cloud Arena. Picture: Kev Wilson.

Photo: Kev Wilson/South Shields FC

