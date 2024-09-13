Jarrow and Boldon CA are back in Northern League Division Two action this weekend.

Former Boldon CA chairman Steve Moore has called on the local community to get behind the club as they look to move on from a challenging period.

Moore stepped down from his position at The Villa last week and he was followed by former manager Gary Henry, who tendered his resignation following the recent 7-0 home defeat against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. That result left Boldon sat second from bottom in the Northern League Division Two table and without a win to their name in any competition so far this season. However, there were genuine fears about the future of the club when they postponed fixtures against Horden CW and Alnwick Town as talks were held over what could lie ahead.

Boldon CA have confirmed Dan Crooks and David Palmer as their new joint managers (photo Boldon CA) | Boldon CA

A new management team has now been appointed after Dan Crookes and David Palmer were confirmed as joint-bosses and Saturday’s home clash with Alnwick Town will go ahead as planned. Ahead of the game Moore believed the duo have a chance to build a more positive future for Boldon - and urged the local community to give them their full support as they look to rack up a first win of the season and kick start what they hope will be a major upturn in form.

He told The Gazette: “With Dan and David at the helm, it provided an opportunity for the club to still compete at a very good level of football and also provide injection help behind the scenes to gradually start to take the helm of the committee possibly in the future if this is decides by the committee - as this is all about the team work going forward. Now this has been officially announced by the club, I am confident the two pronged reaction to on field and off field issues will stabilise and grow the club to the vision I had when first joined. The Club and its Community deserve the success now more than ever they need everyone to rally around them. I wish them all the success in the future.

Crookes and Palmer are working hard to add to their squad and hope to some new signings available for the meeting with Alnwick.

Jarrow aim to bounce back from two defeats at Thornaby

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has boosted his attacking ranks as his side look to avoid a third consecutive defeat against at Thornaby on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Perth Green outfit saw their 11-game unbeaten run brought to an end last week when they suffered a defeat by the odd goal in five at Yarm and Eaglescliffe before falling to a 1-0 home loss against Chester-le-Street United on Saturday afternoon. The pair of defeats and results elsewhere mean Malia’s men will head into the trip to Teesside sat third in the table, three points behind current leaders Esh Winning. However, Malia has received a double boost in defence with Luke Hudson and Ryan Keltie now available once again and he has completed the signing of experienced striker Liam McBryde - although Jarrow are awaiting league clearance before deciding if he will make his debut at Teesdale Park.

Speaking ahead of the game, Malia said: “We know this will be a tough game against what I believe is a great side - but from our point of view, it’s all about bouncing back after two defeats. The positive is we are looking like we are going to have a full strength side to select from and our defender has been boosted by having Luke Hudson and Ryan Keltie back in contention. We have also added another top player to the squad after signing Liam McBryde and we hope we can get everything sorted with the transfer so he can be involved on Saturday.”

Northern League Division Two fixtures

Friday: Redcar Town v Horden CW Saturday: Billingham Town v Sunderland West End, Boldon CA v Alnwick Town, Chester-le-Street United v Newcastle University, FC Hartlepool v Bedlington Terriers, Grangetown Boys Club v Darlington Town, Prudhoe YC v Esh Winning, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Chester-le-Street Town, Sunderland RCA v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Thornaby v Jarrow, Washington v Billingham Synthonia.