Stability on and off the field is the aim for new Boldon CA management team

Northern League club Boldon CA look to be emerging from a difficult spell after their new management team was confirmed.

Newly-appointed Boldon CA joint-managers Dan Crooks and David Palmer are hoping to bring some stability to the Northern League club after a difficult opening to the new season.

On the pitch, Boldon are sat second-from-bottom of the Division Two table after failing to win any of their opening 11 games of the campaign. They also suffered an agonising early exit from the FA Vase after a much-improved display failed to be rewarded during their 3-2 home defeat against Division One side Seaham Red Star. There have been off-field changes too after chairman Steven Moore decided to step down with immediate effect just days after manager Gary Henry resigned from his position at the club.

Boldon CA have confirmed Dan Crooks and David Palmer as their new joint managers (photo Boldon CA) | Boldon CA

In a move that provoked fears over the club’s long-term future, Friday night’s planned trip to Horden CW and this coming Saturday’s home game with Alnwick Town were both postponed as the Boldon committee looked to focus on improving their on and off-field situation. The appointment of Palmer and Crooks has now been confirmed and, such is the progress they have made in their first days in the role, Saturday’s home clash with Alnwick will now go ahead with a number of new additions to the Boldon squad likely to be confirmed ahead of the game.

Speaking after their appointment was confirmed, Crooks told The Gazette: “It has seemed that way with the on-field issues but when the initial conversation we had, we had those concerns, anyone would, but we feel we on the same page as the committee. People have been really good and they are putting us in a good position. I don’t think we are a million miles away on the pitch - but off the pitch there is work to be done. We think if we can bring in four or five bodies we can improve. We have seven day requests in today, we’ve worked intensely over the weekend to put things in action. We are hoping to get the game on Saturday put back on and we have to say we are grateful to the league for the time they have given us but we feel we are ready to get going again because it’s a big game. Every game is a big game at this point. The main thing is getting that stability as soon as possible.”

The addition of Palmer will bring a large dose of higher-level experience to the Boldon ranks after he spent time with the likes of Shildon, South Shields and Heaton Stannington during his career, leaving the latter of that trio to take up a first role in management at The Villa. Palmer will be registered as a player - although is hoping to focus more on his introduction to life in the dugout, rather than between the white lines.

He said: “The bodies we’ve got coming in, they will add more quality and there are lads that want to come and play for us. There are two or three that are definitely coming. I can play, I don’t want to but I can. I spoke to Daniel Moore at Hebburn Town and he said I should play because I can improve it. It’s going to be a learning curve, it’s going into management for the first time and there’s a lot to learn - but I feel that I am ready to go into the role.”

The duo will oversee their first game when Alnwick Town visit the Villa on Saturday afternoon.