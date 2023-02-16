Former Lioness and I’m A Celeb star Jill Scott opens football pitch in Jarrow

A new pitch named after Sunderland-born Lioness and Queen of the Jungle 2022, was officially opened by Jill Scott herself at a ceremony in Jarrow last week.

The pitch which is named Jill Scott Pitch is the first of 23 sports facilities to be opened and named after the Lionesses, who brought England to victory in the Women’s Euro 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government, The FA and the Premier League’s Football Foundation have partnered up to fund the opening of the sites in honour of the Women’s England squad, and to improve access to sport for women and girls in the UK.

Jill Scott unveiled the Jill Scott Pitch in Jarrow.

The UK-wide investment into the facilities is costing £300 million, making this the biggest ever commitment to delivering equal access for women and girls playing football, and looks to support the talent of the future.

The Jill Scott Pitch was unveiled at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow, alongside coaches and members of the community. The 3G pitch will support the growth of female, disability and recreational football in the South Tyneside area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scott, who before retiring was part of the winning squad, went on to compete in last years series of I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here. The North East born star won the nation's heart and went on to win the series, becoming Queen of the Jungle for 2022.

Speaking about the Jill Scott Pitch, she said: “It’s an absolute honour to have a site that will be used by so many people in the local community named after me in the place I used to play!

“Winning the Women’s Euro’s was incredibly special and I hope, thanks to this recognition and funding from The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, this pitch will benefit Lionesses of the future.“

The Government has proven their commitment and support to women’s football and hope to build on its commercial success. The Government and The FA will continue to work together to achieve the ambition of equal access to football for girls in 90% of schools by 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA’s Director of Women’s Football, Sue Campbell, said: “The England women’s team changed the landscape for the women’s and girls’ game when they lifted the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy last year. The success of the team wasn’t just about lifting the trophy, it was also about changing the path for women and girls who want to or currently play football up and down the country.