Former Newcastle United goalkeeper set for Celtic move
Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set for a medical at Celtic.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 12:00
Forster won five titles with the Scottish Premiership club earlier in his career.
The 31-year-old is reportedly heading to Celtic for a medical ahead of a loan move after dropping down the pecking order at Southampton.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Forster came up through the ranks at Newcastle before signing for Celtic, initially on loan, in 2010.
The Hexham-born player – who has won England caps – joined Southampton in a £10million deal in 2014.