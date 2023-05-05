Hard work already underway for former Sunderland duo at South Shields

Former Stadium of Light favourite Arca was confirmed as successor to Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips last week and he will guide the Mariners into their first season in the National League North as he takes his first step into management.

The appointment of Miller was seen as essential as the former Hartlepool United and Ipswich Town midfielder will being experience of competing in non-league’s second tier after working as a coach, assistant manager and manager at Spennymoor Town in recent years. The 44-year-old is ready to provide support to Arca to help the Argentinean settle into life in management and revealed their planning for what will be a historic season has already started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Tommy Miller has been unveiled as Julio Arca's assistant manager at South Shields. Picture credit South Shields FC

He told The Gazette: “He (Arca) will need my guidance in terms of what teams are like, what the pitches are like, what the grounds are like, other players, I’m quite knowledgeable in that I know the leagues above, I know the leagues below, and I know the league we are going to be in.

“That’s a big help for him and I am sure he will be using myself for that as well as coaching and other bits and bobs. (Planning) has already started. I’ve spoken to Julio a few times on the phone, it’s just a case of getting things sorted with myself. It’s been in the pipeline for a week, I’ve been making sure everything was right. We have spoken about players, about what we want to do. So that’s already started.”

The challenges that lie in wait in non-league football’s second tier are all too clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Football League clubs such as Scunthorpe United, Kidderminster Harriers and Boston United will all visit the 1st Cloud Arena and local interest will be provided by Blyth Spartans, Darlington and Miller’s former club Spennymoor Town. Miller has urged the Mariners to take the momentum gained from their Northern Premier League title win into the summer and he and Arca they look to put their own stamp on the squad they have inherited from Phillips.

He said: “I came to a few games last season, certainly towards the back end, so I know the club a little bit, I know the players that are here, I know a few of the staff and it’s a club on the rise after a fantastic season last year. You look at a few teams that have just finished the season in the National League North, like Scarborough, they missed out on the play-offs but they were flying high all season. Momentum can get you a long way.