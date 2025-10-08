Hebburn Town manager Moore wants extended loan deal for Hartlepool United youngster

On-loan Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy scores for Hebburn Town in their 2-1 home win against Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Hartlepool United prospect Campbell Darcy has made a positive impression during his time with the Northern Premier League club.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has admitted the Northern Premier League club are hoping to find an agreement to extend an initial one-month loan deal for Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy.

The 19-year-old joined the Hornets in mid-September and made an immediate impact as he scored on his home debut in a 2-1 win against Premier Division rivals Workington. Since that impressive introduction to life on South Tyneside, the versatile midfielder has become a feature in Moore’s side as Hebburn have enjoyed a fine run of form of just one defeat in their last ten games in all competitions.

Although the youngster was not in the Hornets squad for Tuesday night’s Durham Challenge Cup win against Wearside League club Gateshead Leam Rangers, he is expected to return for Saturday’s visit to FC United of Manchester - and Moore has praised the impact Darcy has made during his time with the club and explained why he is so keen to extend his current one-month agreement.

He said: “We are trying to get an agreement over an extension. We are trying to get it sorted because the initial loan is up on Tuesday and we want it done before Saturday because we have two tough away games at FC United of Manchester and Ashton United coming up.

“I’ve been really impressed with Campbell and I said it last year about Dan Cameron when we brought him in from Sunderland. You want young lads that want to get out and play men’s football and Campbell is exactly like that. He wanted to come and get games under his belt in men’s football, he’s getting that experience and he has a really good attitude.

“That’s one thing I’ve learnt about taking young players on loan. If you can get those players that want to learn, that have the right attitude and want to play men’s football, along with the quality they bring, they can be a big positive for your team. Campbell is like that and he wants to compete so he is an ideal young player for us.”