Hebburn Town bemoans missed chances in Leek Town loss

Hebburn Town suffered a second home defeat in a week on Saturday.

Daniel Moore was left to rue missed opportunities as Hebburn Town fell to a second home defeat inside five days.

After watching his side fall to a 2-0 defeat against Hyde United in midweek, Moore called for an improvement from his players as they prepared to face Leek Town on Saturday afternoon. His demands appeared to have made an impact as the likes of Callum West, Amar Purewal, Jack Donaghy and Joe Walton all had chances to open the scoring during the first-half - but were unable to find a way beyond visitors keeper Dino Visser.

Action from Hebburn Town's home defeat against Leek Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Leek managed to succeed where Hebburn had not as they opened the scoring just six minutes after the restart as Tom Scully converted at the far post after meeting a cross from the right. Further chances fell Hebburn’s way as their search for an equaliser become ever more frantic - however, the visitors lead remained in tact when the full-time whistle was blown, much to Moore’s frustration.

He said: “I’m not sure how we have lost that to be brutally honest. They’ve had one shot on target and they’ve won the game. They’ll say it’s a good away performance, we are saying we have got to take our chances. We’ve dominated the game for large spells and in the first-half, they didn’t get out of their own half. We didn’t take our chances and when you don’t do that, the old cliche of saying you can see it coming, and it happened. We have to pick ourselves up but to dominate that much of a game and not get anything out of it, it’s really disappointing.”

Arron Thompson’s return from injury provided some positive news for Moore - but there was further disappointment on the fitness front as goalkeeper Kieran Hunter was replaced at half-time by Callum Dobson after he suffered a foot injury.

“It’s the top of his foot so I’m not sure how bad it is,” explained Moore. “It’s sore for him to come off but we’ve got Callum there who has been doing well at Northallerton. So we will see how Kieran is for next week and if not we will have to look into that situation.”