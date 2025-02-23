Hebburn Town boss delighted with win at FC United of Manchester

Hebburn Town claimed an impressive win at Northern Premier League rivals FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore was delighted to see his side end a seven-game run without a win brought to an end at FC United of Manchester.

The Hornets went into the game looking for their first win since New Years Day - but they were in a positive frame of mind after putting in several positive performances in a draw against Macclesfield and a late loss against Worksop Town. After enjoying the better of the play during the opening 40 minutes, Hebburn finally broke through with a Matthew Elsdon goal before Liam Noble doubled the advantage ahead of half-time.

Hebburn Town celebrate after Matthew Elsdon opened the scoring in their 2-1 win at FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Former South Shields forward Dylan Mottley-Henry got the hosts back into the game with just over quarter of an hour remaining - but a determined defensive display ensured the Hornets ended their wait for a win, much to the delight of their manager.

“They’ve deserved it over the last three or four weeks I think,” explain Hornets Moore. “They gave everything in the game. In the first-half, I think that’s the best 45 minutes I’ve seen this season. We battered them and two-nil probably didn’t reflect the game. But at two-nil, we knew they were always going to come out and have a go. They did that and we defended well. Kieran pulled out an outstanding save at the end from their free-kick and the lads have put their bodies on the line and defended really well from the front. All that matters at the end is the three points.”

There was an injury concern during the first-half as Hebburn defender Michael Turner suffered a blow to his face - but the former Morpeth Town man continued to play a key role in the win with a performance that earned major praise from his manager.

He said: “He got a massive gash on his eye but that’s Micky’s character. He wanted to carry on and he was an absolute man mountain back there with everyone. Full credit to the lads at the back, we’ve not kept a clean sheet but I think defensively all of them were brilliant.”

The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Hyde United.

