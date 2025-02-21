Moore wants clinical edge from Hebburn Town in FC United of Manchester test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town travel to Northern Premier League rivals FC United of Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Moore has called for Hebburn Town to find their clinical side as they prepare to visit FC United of Manchester this weekend.

The Hornets have taken just one point from their home game with Worksop Town and Tuesday night’s visit to Whitby Town. However, a more lucrative reward could and should have been secured after Moore’s men wasted a number of golden opportunities in both games. Results elsewhere have meant Hebburn have slipped to nine points adrift of the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off spots - although they do have the benefit of holding two games in hand over some of the clubs above them in the table.

Hebburn Town fell to a 3-2 defeat against Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Worksop Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Saturday’s visit to Broadhurst Park is followed by a home double header with Hyde United and Leek Town - and Moore has urged his players to be more ruthless in front of goal during what he believes is a run of ‘massive games’.

He said: “Someone, I’m not sure when it will be, someone will get a good hiding. The last two games, I don’t think anyone could have begrudged us if we’d score ten goals in those two games. We just have to keep going, we aren’t going to dwell on it. There’s still quarter of a season left in my eyes, we are mid-February, we’ve got until the end of April. We are going to keep going right until the end.

“We’ve got some massive games coming up against teams that will want to take three points from us to cement their place in the play-offs. It’s a tough game, they did a job on us at our place but it’s a sign of where the club has come from going to places like that. There’ll be a good crowd in and the players should thrive under that and enjoy the challenge we are laying down to them. We have 12 games left and we want to win every one of them.”

There will be a new face in the Hornets squad after they completed the loan signing of Barnsley youngster Callum West. The Cramlington-born midfielder will spend the remainder of the season at Hebburn and his new manager has been impressed with what he has witnessed from his latest addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore said: “Callum came on the radar a couple of months ago, but we couldn’t make it happen unfortunately. It’s great this time it’s happened. He’s got the right attitude and attributes that fit into our club. He’s from the North East and it’s brilliant we have a local young lad here making his way in the game. We are really looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the squad.”

Aidan Heywood remains on the sidelines with a knee injury and is likely to be out of action until April.